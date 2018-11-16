Fairfax Co. police: Man assaulted teen boy in middle of road

Police who were responding to a disorderly conduct call in Fair Oaks reported finding 2 people rolling around in a neighborhood street. That's when, officers said, they interrupted what was a sexual assault.

WASHINGTON — Police responding to a disorderly conduct call in Fair Oaks, Virginia, reported finding two people rolling around in the middle of a neighborhood street.

That’s when, officers said, they interrupted what was actually a sexual assault.

“They approached and they found 47-year-old Bruce Brown on top of a 13-year-old boy,” said Fairfax County police 2nd Lt. Eric Ivancic. “Brown had tackled him in the middle of the road and was groping his genital area.”

It happened at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday on Post Forest Drive, which is inside a gated apartment complex, The Courts at Fair Oaks, Ivancic said.

“It’s a relatively quiet apartment complex, right in the middle of the Fair Oaks area,” Ivancic said. “It’s actually right next to our police headquarters building.”

The boy told police it was an unprovoked attack that happened while he was taking a shortcut home by cutting through the community.

Charged with aggravated sexual battery, Brown is being held without bond and is next expected in court Dec. 17.

Below is a map of the area where the assault happened.

