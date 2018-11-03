Police: Person in custody after Falls Church Starbucks bomb threat

The man who made the threat was inside the building for about an hour before police took the suspect into custody.

WASHINGTON — Police say a person is in custody following a bomb threat at a Falls Church, Virginia, Starbucks.

Police were notified of the incident at around 3:45 p.m. The chain coffee shop located at 8104 Arlington Blvd. just off an exit of the Capital Beltway was evacuated, Fairfax County police said around 5 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers are at the scene evaluating a backpack, police said. Nothing suspicious was found in the backpack.

UPDATE: Nothing suspicious was found in the backpack. The shopping center will be open to the public soon. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/cRNP7v06RW — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 4, 2018

The man who made the threat was inside the building for about an hour before police took the suspect into custody. A crisis negotiation team was on its way.

The individual is now custody. Our investigation continues. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/C55QSmo4LS — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 3, 2018

Police had urged the public to stay away from the area while they were conducting the investigation.

Below is a map of the area.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

