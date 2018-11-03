202
Police: Person in custody after Falls Church Starbucks bomb threat

By Jennifer Ortiz November 3, 2018 9:00 pm 11/03/2018 09:00pm
WASHINGTON — Police say a person is in custody following a bomb threat at a Falls Church, Virginia, Starbucks.

Police were notified of the incident at around 3:45 p.m. The chain coffee shop located at 8104 Arlington Blvd. just off an exit of the Capital Beltway was evacuated, Fairfax County police said around 5 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers are at the scene evaluating a backpack, police said. Nothing suspicious was found in the backpack.

The man who made the threat was inside the building for about an hour before police took the suspect into custody. A crisis negotiation team was on its way.

Police had urged the public to stay away from the area while they were conducting the investigation.

