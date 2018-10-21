WATCH: Fairfax Co. firefighters rescue small dog from HVAC duct

Fairfax Fire and Rescue successfully retrieved a small dog from an HVAC duct Friday night during one of their more far-fetched calls.

WASHINGTON — Cats stuck in trees? Try dogs stuck in HVAC ducts.

That’s exactly what Fairfax Fire and Rescue had to handle Friday night when they got a call that a small dog was trapped in an HVAC system.

After the crew worked out their strategy, firefighter Mark Williams successfully cut a hole in the ceiling and rescued the dog safely.

Watch video of the rescue below:

Engine 427, West Springfield, responded to a ruff and far-fetched rescue last night. A small dog was trapped in an HVAC duct. Crews took a paws to shed light on dogs location and work out strategy. Firefighter Williams cut a hole in ceiling and retrieved dog. A pawsitive outcome! pic.twitter.com/y9Gr46Ts0x — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) October 21, 2018

