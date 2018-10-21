WATCH: Fairfax Co. firefighters rescue small dog from HVAC duct

Fairfax Fire and Rescue successfully retrieved a small dog from an HVAC duct Friday night during one of their more far-fetched calls.
WASHINGTON — Cats stuck in trees? Try dogs stuck in HVAC ducts.
That’s exactly what Fairfax Fire and Rescue had to handle Friday night when they got a call that a small dog was trapped in an HVAC system.
After the crew worked out their strategy, firefighter Mark Williams successfully cut a hole in the ceiling and rescued the dog safely.
Watch video of the rescue below:
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.