WATCH: Fairfax Co. firefighters rescue small dog from HVAC duct

By Madeleine Simon October 21, 2018 3:31 pm 10/21/2018 03:31pm
WASHINGTON — Cats stuck in trees? Try dogs stuck in HVAC ducts.

That’s exactly what Fairfax Fire and Rescue had to handle Friday night when they got a call that a small dog was trapped in an HVAC system.

After the crew worked out their strategy, firefighter Mark Williams successfully cut a hole in the ceiling and rescued the dog safely.

Watch video of the rescue below:

