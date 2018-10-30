202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Investigators: Va. sisters were…

Investigators: Va. sisters were found dead in NYC, duct-taped together

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP October 30, 2018 1:09 pm 10/30/2018 01:09pm
5 Shares
A police sketch of the now-identified Tala Farea and Rotana Farea of Fairfax, Va. (Courtesy NYPD)

WASHINGTON — Nearly a week after two Fairfax County sisters were found dead along a riverbank in New York City, mystery still surrounds their deaths.

The New York City police described in detail how 16-year-old Tala Farea and her 22-year-old sister, Rotana Farea, were discovered.

The women’s bodies washed up along the banks of the Hudson River in Riverside Park, on the Upper West Side, Wednesday, Oct. 24. They were fully clothed, wearing black jackets with fur trim and black leggings.

While the sisters hail from Fairfax County, the New York City police are leading the investigation and said both women’s ankles were bound with duct tape and they were duct-taped together around the waist, facing each other. Neither body had signs of trauma.

A medical examiner has yet to rule on how they died.

The Naitonal Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the 16-year-old missing Aug. 24 and noted she may have been with her sister. However, there is little detail about why they were in New York City and whether they have been there since late August.

Rotana Farea has a previous address in Falls Church on record. WTOP has been unable to reach family members regarding the sisters’ deaths.

More News

Topics:
crime duct tape Fairfax County, VA News Fairfax sisters Farea Latest News Local News megan cloherty missing sisters national center for missing and exploited children new york city Riverside Park Rotana Ferea tala farea Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Spooky deals: Where to get free and discounted goodies for Halloween

This Halloween, candy isn’t the only thing you can get a deal on. Here’s a list of noteworthy deals — from doughnuts to cocktails.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500