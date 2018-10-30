Investigators: Va. sisters were found dead in NYC, duct-taped together

Nearly a week after two Fairfax County sisters were found dead along a riverbank in New York City, the police there have released more details on the discovery of their bodies, but mystery still surrounds their deaths.

The New York City police described in detail how 16-year-old Tala Farea and her 22-year-old sister, Rotana Farea, were discovered.

The women’s bodies washed up along the banks of the Hudson River in Riverside Park, on the Upper West Side, Wednesday, Oct. 24. They were fully clothed, wearing black jackets with fur trim and black leggings.

While the sisters hail from Fairfax County, the New York City police are leading the investigation and said both women’s ankles were bound with duct tape and they were duct-taped together around the waist, facing each other. Neither body had signs of trauma.

A medical examiner has yet to rule on how they died.

The Naitonal Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the 16-year-old missing Aug. 24 and noted she may have been with her sister. However, there is little detail about why they were in New York City and whether they have been there since late August.

Rotana Farea has a previous address in Falls Church on record. WTOP has been unable to reach family members regarding the sisters’ deaths.