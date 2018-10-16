202
Ex-Fairfax Co. sheriff’s deputy charged with sexual assault of former inmate

By Jack Moore October 16, 2018 11:56 am 10/16/2018 11:56am
WASHINGTON — A former Fairfax County sheriff’s deputy is facing sexual battery charges after a former inmate says he assaulted her.

Keith Washington, 47, of Stafford, Virginia, has been charged with one count of carnal knowledge of an inmate and one count of sexual battery. The woman contacted the sheriff’s office in August 2017 to report that Washington sexually assaulted her in December 2016 or January 2017 while she was an inmate at the Fairfax County Alternative Incarceration Branch.

The Alternative Incarceration Branch provides housing for offenders in the work release program.

Washington, who resigned from the sheriff’s office in December 2017, turned himself in to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center Tuesday morning and is being held without bond.

Police are asking anyone with information or anyone else who may have been assaulted by Washington to contact them at (703) 246-7800. Anonymous tips can be shared online via Crime Solvers. You can also text tips by texting TIP187 plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

News of the arrest came the day after Prince George’s County police announced a deputy had been arrested after a woman accused him of raping her during a late-night traffic stop last week.

