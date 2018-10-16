Crooks drive truck into Virginia Metro station to steal ATM

Police are looking for a truck used to haul an automated teller machine from the Vienna Metro station in Virginia. See photos.

A photo of the vehicle suspected of stealing an ATM from the Vienna Metro station in Virginia. (Courtesy WMATA)

Police are looking for a truck used to haul an automated teller machine from the Vienna Metro station in Virginia. See photos.

WASHINGTON — There are lots of examples of crooks stealing entire ATMs to get away with the money inside. But in this case, the machine was hauled away with a truck from inside a Metro station.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro station, a Metro spokesman said.

Ramming the ATM with a stolen heavy duty pickup dislodged the machine, then five suspects jumped out of the truck, loaded up the machine and took off.

Now, Metro Transit Police are looking for a white Ford F-250, with Virginia tag UA13-483. There’s damage to the rear bumper and a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-955-5000 or text MyMTPD (696873).

