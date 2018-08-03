202
Police search for missing NY mother whose car was found in Fairfax Co.

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 3, 2018 7:49 pm 08/03/2018 07:49pm
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a missing New York mother of five whose vehicle was stolen and turned up in Fairfax County earlier this week.

The family of 50-year-old Vianela Tavera reported her missing after she left her home in New York for a planned trip to Philadelphia. She has not been in contact with her family since Saturday, July 28, Fairfax County police said Friday.

On Monday, Tavera’s 2013 Acura MDX was located in the 9000 block of South Park Circle in Fairfax Station.

Police initially responded to the SUV after reports that a man in the vehicle possibly needed medical attention. When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Luis E. Negron-Martinez, a Philadelphia resident, in the car.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives found a handgun “and other items” in Tavera’s vehicle, according to Fairfax County police.

Police say Tavera and Negron-Martinez knew each other, but did not release details about the nature of their relationship.

“We believe she made it to her destination, but also believe she may have been harmed,” Fairfax County police said.

The department has partnered with police departments in New York and Philadelphia as well as Pennsylvania State Police in the investigation. The departments have searched several locations for Tavera’s whereabouts.

Police arrested Negron-Martinez for grand larceny and possession of a concealed weapon. He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information related to Tavera’s disappearance can call police at 703-691-2131.

Topics:
fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News Local News missing New York woman Vianela Tavera Virginia

