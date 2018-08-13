202
More than 1,000 take part in second annual Lake Anne cardboard regatta

By RestonNow.com | @RestonNow August 13, 2018 3:30 pm 08/13/2018 03:30pm
More than 1,000 people took part in the annual Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta on Saturday. Cardboard boats of all shapes and sizes bobbed and sped across the lake as participating teams competed against each other.

Alexandra Campbell, the executive director of the Reston Historic Trust & Museum, said this year’s event — only the second thus far — was a success. More than 400 people took part in voting for the best cardboard boat before the race even began, she said.

“We were so excited to be continuing the event this year [and] were thrilled to have another fun race,” Campbell said, “We are grateful to all the support from our sponsors and volunteers this year.”

The event is organized by the Reston Historic Trust & Museum and all proceeds from the event benefit the organization.

The winner’s for the race are below:

  • First Place Cadet Class – Cinder
  • First Place Navigator Class – Kalypso’s Sports Tavern
  • First Place Skipper Class – River Sea Chocolates Wild Sloth
  • Merchants award went to Kalypso’s
  • Peoples Choice award to Lady of the Lake
  • Titanic Award – Lady of the Lake

Next year’s race will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10. All pre-registration slots have been filled for next year. Registration from other teams will open for the public next year.

Fairfax County, VA News Lake Anne Cardboard Regatta Living News Local News reston Reston Historic Trust & Museum Virginia

