Man made threats, rammed cars at Fairfax County mosque, police say

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 20, 2018 5:05 pm 08/20/2018 05:05pm
WASHINGTON — A man is facing numerous charges after a curse-filled tirade in which he threatened to kill people and rammed parked cars at a Fairfax County, Virginia mosque Sunday.

On Sunday night, 22-year-old Zulqarnain Khan allegedly threatened to kill everyone he encountered at Masjid Noor Mosque, located at 8608 Pohick Road in Springfield. He also refused to let people inside the mosque and forced others to leave, Fairfax County police said.

Khan used his car to ram three parked cars, police said, including one that was occupied, prompting calls to 911.

When an officer responded to the mosque, Khan allegedly sped toward the officer before he jumped out of his car. He cursed and screamed at the officer before he was taken into custody, police said Monday.

No one at the mosque was injured during the incident.

Khan was charged with three counts of abduction, one count of attempted malicious wounding, and one count of destruction of property — all felonies. In addition, he was charged with three counts of misdemeanor destruction of property and one count of disorderly conduct.

He is being held without bond at the Adult Detention Center.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

