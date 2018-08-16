202
Judge: Va. teen charged with killing couple still incompetent

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 9:21 am 08/16/2018 09:21am
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled the Virginia teenager accused of killing the parents of a girl he had been dating remains incompetent to stand trial.

The Washington Post reports Judge Thomas P. Sotelo heard testimony from two clinical psychologists and three Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center employees before ruling in the 18-year-old’s case Wednesday.

Friends and family say the slain parents, 48-year-old Scott Fricker and 43-year-old Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, intervened in their daughter’s relationship after learning the boy espoused neo-Nazi philosophies.

The psychologists testified brain damage from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attacks has rendered the teen unable to fully understand trial proceedings. But clinical neuropsychology expert William Ling says the teen could recover up to 80 percent of his previous mental capacity.

Sotelo ordered a November update.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Topics:
