202
Home » Fairfax County, VA News » Centreville homeowner likely won't…

Centreville homeowner likely won’t be charged for shooting would-be intruder

By Jack Pointer July 31, 2018 5:29 pm 07/31/2018 05:29pm
390 Shares

WASHINGTON — A man who was shot outside a Centreville, Virginia, home early Monday is now facing a charge of unlawful entry, but his shooter likely won’t face charges.

Fairfax County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Casey Lingan confirmed that the homeowner likely won’t face charges in the incident, as first reported by NBC 4.

Related Stories

Early Monday morning, Ethan Redd, 29, tried to enter the residence in the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way when the homeowner fired several shots and wounded him, Fairfax County police said Tuesday following a preliminary investigation.

Officers had been called to the residence around 5 a.m. over a reported burglary after the homeowner saw a man in his backyard.

Redd, of Chantilly, fled the scene after being shot and was found at a Loudoun County hospital. He was later transported to another hospital in Reston, where he’s still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
burglary crime Fairfax County, VA News jack pointer Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500