Centreville homeowner likely won’t be charged for shooting would-be intruder

WASHINGTON — A man who was shot outside a Centreville, Virginia, home early Monday is now facing a charge of unlawful entry, but his shooter likely won’t face charges.

Fairfax County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Casey Lingan confirmed that the homeowner likely won’t face charges in the incident, as first reported by NBC 4.

Early Monday morning, Ethan Redd, 29, tried to enter the residence in the 6300 block of Fairfax National Way when the homeowner fired several shots and wounded him, Fairfax County police said Tuesday following a preliminary investigation.

Officers had been called to the residence around 5 a.m. over a reported burglary after the homeowner saw a man in his backyard.

Redd, of Chantilly, fled the scene after being shot and was found at a Loudoun County hospital. He was later transported to another hospital in Reston, where he’s still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

WTOP's Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

