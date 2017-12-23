201.5
String of thefts from vehicles hit Fairfax County

By Abigail Constantino December 23, 2017 11:47 pm 12/23/2017 11:47pm
WASHINGTON — A string of thefts from vehicles hit the Fairfax area over the last 12 hours Saturday.

Fairfax County police said that three people are responsible for the thefts, and police ask for help identifying the suspects.

Officers in the West Springfield district responded to some 17 calls over thefts from vehicles, including one on Stanhope Place in Fairfax, where a car was stolen. The car is a 2017 black Ford Fusion with Virginia tags VUL 6720. It has several stickers on the back and a cracked windshield on the driver’s side.

Break-ins are the most prevalent crime in the county. Larceny calls dominate the daily workload for officers, who otherwise could be working on investigations or assisting an emergency response, Fairfax County police chief Edwin C. Roessler said. These types of calls are preventable and use up limited resources, he said.

Police ask residents to keep all vehicles locked when park and keep valuables out of sight. They encourage drivers to keep garage door openers inside their homes instead of in their vehicles.

Anyone with information should call 1-866-411-8477

 

Topics:
crime fairfax Fairfax County, VA News garage door Latest News Local News theft theft from vehicles Virginia
