201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » 1 dead after Saturday…

1 dead after Saturday morning bar fight in Centreville

By Jennifer Ortiz November 4, 2017 9:05 pm 11/04/2017 09:05pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A Centreville, Virginia, man died Saturday evening from injuries he got during a fight outside of a bar early Saturday morning.

Police found Harold Garnett outside with wounds to his upper body when they responded to the Velocity Five bar on the 5800 block of Trinity Parkway around 2:15 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition; police say his condition worsened through the day.

The suspect, Vidal Flores Cuchillas, 38, of Centreville, was found in nearby bushes. He was arrested and taken to the Adult Detention Center. He is held without bond.

Cuchillas was initially charged with malicious wounding, but detectives will amend the charge now that Garnett has died.

Below is a map of the area of the incident.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
centreville deadly bar fight Fairfax County, VA News Harold Garnett Latest News Local News Velocity 5 Vidal Flores Cuchillas Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

30 slow cooker recipes for fall

Keep warm (and full) with these hearty, comforting meals. The best part? All of them can be made in your slow cooker.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. governor candidates would do to boost jobs, wages

How Virginia voters view the state’s economic health could determine who will serve as Virginia’s governor for the next four years. WTOP provides a reality check for voters as the Nov. 7 election approaches.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest