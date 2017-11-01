1 dead after Saturday morning bar fight in Centreville

WASHINGTON — A Centreville, Virginia, man died Saturday evening from injuries he got during a fight outside of a bar early Saturday morning.

Police found Harold Garnett outside with wounds to his upper body when they responded to the Velocity Five bar on the 5800 block of Trinity Parkway around 2:15 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition; police say his condition worsened through the day.

The suspect, Vidal Flores Cuchillas, 38, of Centreville, was found in nearby bushes. He was arrested and taken to the Adult Detention Center. He is held without bond.

Cuchillas was initially charged with malicious wounding, but detectives will amend the charge now that Garnett has died.

Below is a map of the area of the incident.

