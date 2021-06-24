2021 Marine Corps Marathon runners: Share your stories with WTOP

The 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in-person in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia. The marathon, 50K…

The 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in-person in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia. The marathon, 50K and 10K events are set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, with the option of running all of them virtually between Oct. 1 and Nov. 11.

It’s a return to normalcy after it was a virtual-only event last year.

Whether you’re running in person or virtually, WTOP wants to hear what motivates you. We are looking for runners to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

And don’t forget to check out some of WTOP’s features on past runners.

By providing your contact information to us, you agree: (i) to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from WTOP and our third party partners, (ii) that we may share your information with our third party partners who provide products and services that may be of interest to you and (iii) that you are not located within the European Economic Area. Copyright © 2021 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.