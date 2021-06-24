2021 Marine Corps Marathon runners: Share your stories with WTOP

Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout

The 2021 Marine Corps Marathon Weekend will be held live and in-person in D.C. and Arlington, Virginia. The marathon, 50K and 10K events are set to take place on Sunday, Oct. 31, with the option of running all of them virtually between Oct. 1 and Nov. 11.

It’s a return to normalcy after it was a virtual-only event last year.

Whether you’re running in person or virtually, WTOP wants to hear what motivates you. We are looking for runners to feature in an upcoming on-air and online special report. If you or someone you know has an interesting story to tell, fill out the form below.

And don’t forget to check out some of WTOP’s features on past runners.

