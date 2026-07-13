AP photographers pick their favorite photos from Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Associated Press photographers shot thousands of images during the two-week Wimbledon tennis championships in London. The photographers…

LONDON (AP) — Associated Press photographers shot thousands of images during the two-week Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

The photographers covering the tournament were asked to select a few of their favorites. Here’s a look at some of those exceptional moments.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photographers Brian Inganga, Kin Cheung, Kirsty Wigglesworth, Maja Smiejkowska, and photo editor Eloy Martin.

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