Top EU official tells Western Balkan countries that bloc’s enlargement is real

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — European Council President António Costa said Monday that this week’s European Union summit with Western Balkan…

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — European Council President António Costa said Monday that this week’s European Union summit with Western Balkan candidate nations aims to show that the opportunity for enlargement is real.

Speaking in Bosnia at the start of a pre-summit tour of the Western Balkans, Costa said that amid global geopolitical uncertainty and economic instability, “enlargement is a geostrategic interest for Europe.”

“It (enlargement) is an investment in the peace, stability and security of our continent,” Costa added. “This tour is a clear sign that the commitment of the European Union to the Western Balkans is real. As real as the opportunity for enlargement.”

Costa will co-chair the summit in Montenegro on Friday that will gather EU leaders and top officials from Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Serbia and Montenegro.

The six nations are each at a different stage of the accession process with Montenegro and Albania leading the way. The EU has recently sought to encourage reform in the candidate nations fearing growing influence of Russia and China.

Ukraine and Moldova are also among about ten countries aspiring to join the bloc.

Candidate countries must bring their laws into line in 35 policy areas, or “chapters,” ranging from justice standards to farm and fishing rules. All 27 EU members must agree before each chapter can be opened, and then again for it to be closed.

Friday’s event in the Adriatic Sea resort of Tivat will be “a clear demonstration of our determination to bring forward our cooperation and build on the momentum of the European Union’s enlargement,” Costa said.

Bosnia has lagged behind, still deeply divided along ethnic lines long after the 1992-95 war that killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions. Bosnian Serb separatist, pro-Russia leadership has been pushing for as much independence as possible — a policy that initially sparked the ethnic conflict after the breakup of the former Yugoslav federation.

Costa’s visit comes as an international body tasked with overseeing peace in Bosnia established in a U.S-brokered peace agreement, is slated to choose a new High Representative later this week following the resignation of German diplomat Christian Schmidt.

The High Representative has the authority to change laws and fire officials who jeopardize post-war reconciliation. Local media in Bosnia have reported that the Peace Implementation Council member states have been divided over who should take over.

“If the future of the country is in the European Union it’s important that the new high representative … embodies Bosnia and Herzegovina choice to pursue European Union accession,” Costa said.

He told Bosnian officials that “now is the time to focus on your goal and accelerate the pace of reforms.”

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.