James Milner announces retirement after record-breaking Premier League career

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League icon James Milner announced his retirement from soccer on Monday, bringing an end to…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Premier League icon James Milner announced his retirement from soccer on Monday, bringing an end to a record-breaking career that saw him make 658 appearances in England’s top division and win a full set of trophies at club level.

The 40-year-old midfielder played for top teams including Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Leeds over 24 seasons. He finished his career at Brighton after setting a new record for the most Premier League appearances and said it felt “like the right time” to walk away.

“I could never have dreamed of the journey l’ve been on,” he said on social media. “I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups.”

Milner began his career aged 16 at his boyhood club Leeds and became the Premier League’s youngest goal-scorer at the time.

He went on to win three Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups, two English League Cups and the Club World Cup.

At international level Milner won 61 caps for England.

“To those who supported me every step of the way, your encouragement meant more than you’ll ever know. And to those who gave me grief along the way, thank you too — you all played your part in making the journey memorable and helping shape me as a player and person,” he said.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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