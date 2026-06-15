Greek minister calls criticism of tougher migration policies a ‘badge of honor’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’ s migration minister on Monday called criticism from human rights groups a “badge of honor”…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’ s migration minister on Monday called criticism from human rights groups a “badge of honor” and vowed to further toughen migration policies he called “the toughest — if not the toughest — in Europe.”

Thanos Plevris’ comments to private broadcaster Action 24 came as Greece’s conservative government, facing a rise in migrant arrivals crossing the Mediterranean from eastern Libya, pursues closer cooperation with authorities in the divided North African country and backs tougher migration measures across the European Union.

“Let me tell you something: the days when bureaucrats from Brussels or the United Nations could just show up and dictate how Greece handles the migration crisis are over,” Plevris declared.

Greece, along with some other EU member states, is in talks with African countries about establishing centers in those countries for migrants whose asylum claims have been rejected in Europe, a proposal that has drawn criticism from international rights groups.

Plevris argued that rights groups and charities assisting migrants had no role in shaping Greek migration policy.

“Every time U.N. envoys express concern over my legislation, it makes me proud of that legislation,” he said. “The more Amnesty International, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees or U.N. envoys are irritated by our migration policy, the more I view it as a badge of honor.”

Saddam Hifter, deputy commander of eastern Libya’s armed forces, was in Athens on Monday for meetings with Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece is offering eastern Libya’s authorities coast guard training, as well as support for employment programs and investment initiatives, in an effort to strengthen cooperation and curb migrant departures across the Mediterranean.

The EU last week approved tougher migration measures despite a decline in migrant crossings from North Africa and the Middle East.

Greece, however, has recorded a surge in arrivals on the island of Crete from eastern Libya. Arrivals and interceptions off Crete rose more than 20% to 5,500 through May compared with the same period last year, according to data issued by Greek authorities Monday, with the pace increasing since early June.

Libya has become a major transit hub for migrants from Africa and the Middle East seeking to reach Europe. Human trafficking networks have flourished in Libya during more than a decade of instability, smuggling migrants through borders with six neighbors: Chad, Niger, Sudan, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia.

Jalel Harchaoui, an analyst specializing in Libyan politics and security, said eastern Libya is seeking closer diplomatic ties with European countries as well as financial assistance.

___

Khaled reported from Cairo.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.