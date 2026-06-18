Greece’s Parthenon gets a facelift, revealing a look not seen for 220 years

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Visitors to the Acropolis can now see the Parthenon’s western side looking whole for the first…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Visitors to the Acropolis can now see the Parthenon’s western side looking whole for the first time in about 220 years.

Officially unveiled Thursday, restorers have slotted two new marble blocks into long-empty gaps high on the temple’s western end — the view visitors see when they first enter the ancient monument in Athens.

The 25-century-old monument overlooking the Greek capital attracted about 4.6 million visitors last year. Long-term restoration projects address damage caused by war, weather and looting, including the broken outline of the western side.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni described the sight after the latest restoration as “truly stunning.”

The two new stones, she said, do more than fill a gap.

“They allow the unique proportions and the geometric perfection of the Parthenon’s western face to be seen once again,” she said.

The project was funded through a European Union program. It is part of a broader restoration effort that began in 1975.

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