Latvian parliament approves new government after previous leader’s coalition collapsed over drones

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Latvian lawmakers on Thursday approved a new coalition government that will lead the European Union and…

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Latvian lawmakers on Thursday approved a new coalition government that will lead the European Union and NATO member country until elections this fall after its predecessor collapsed following an argument over its handling of drones suspected to be from Ukraine that strayed into the country.

The parliament, or Saeima, approved the four-party coalition under new Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs of the centrist United List party, which was previously in opposition, the LETA news agency reported. The cabinet was approved by 66 votes to 25.

The alliance includes the New Unity party of his predecessor, Evika Silina, and Baiba Braže keeps her post as foreign minister in the new administration.

Kulbergs’ government will lead the country of more than 1.8 million people until a parliamentary election that is due in early October.

Silina resigned in mid-May after one of her coalition partners withdrew its support and left her without a majority. She quit after Defense Minister Andris Spruds, a member of the Progressives Party, was forced to resign over the government’s handling of multiple incidents involving stray drones suspected to be from Ukraine crossing into Latvian territory.

Silina said at the time Spruds had lost her trust and that of the public. Still, her three-party coalition had been under strain for months over multiple issues.

Multiple Ukrainian drones headed for Russia have strayed into the territories of Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Finland in recent weeks. Critics say the incidents have shown weaknesses in Latvia’s ability to respond to military threats. Latvia has borders with Russia and Moscow-allied Belarus.

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