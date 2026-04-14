Spain finalizes amnesty measure for potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government on Tuesday finalized a migrant amnesty measure it had announced earlier this year, paving the…

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government on Tuesday finalized a migrant amnesty measure it had announced earlier this year, paving the way for hundreds of thousands of immigrants living and working without authorization in the southern European nation to apply for legal status.

The approach sharply differs from much of Europe’s prevailing attitudes on immigration in which governments are trying to reduce the number of arrivals and step up deportations, and contrasts with the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policies.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hailed the measure as “an act of justice and a necessity.” He reiterated his government’s position that people who already live and work in the country of 50 million people should “do so under equal conditions” and pay taxes.

“We recognize rights, but we also demand obligations,” Sánchez wrote on social media.

Those who meet certain conditions can now seek a one-year residency and work permit. Migration Minister Elma Saiz said migrants could apply in person starting April 20 and online on Thursday. The window will close on June 30.

Those who apply must have arrived in Spain before Jan. 1 and prove that they have been living in the country for at least five months. That can be done by presenting “public or private” documents, Saiz said. Applicants must also show that they have no criminal record, the government said.

After a year, those granted the temporary measure will be eligible to apply for other work or residency permits.

The government estimates that half a million people living in the shadows of Spanish society could be eligible; analysts say the figure is likely higher. Spanish think tank Funcas estimates there are roughly 840,000 migrants living in Spain without authorization.

Spain’s population has sharply risen in recent years to include around 10 million people who were born outside the country, or one in every five residents. Many are from Colombia, Venezuela and Morocco, having fled poverty, violence or political instability.

Many immigrants from Latin America and African countries work in key areas of Spain’s economy, including agriculture, tourism and the service sector.

Major questions remain about how the government will handle the expected caseload within the short timeframe.

A Spanish union representing immigration officers on Tuesday demanded more resources, warning that the government is not prepared to meet the challenge.

Migrants will be able to apply in-person in 60 social security offices, 371 post offices and five immigration offices across Spain, the government said.

It’s not the first time that Spain has granted amnesty to immigrants in the country illegally. It did so six times before between 1986 and 2005, including under conservative governments.

Spain’s opposition Popular Party criticized the move, with party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo calling it unsustainable. His center-right party carried out two previous mass legalizations of migrants in the early 2000s.

The Sánchez government’s measure was fast-tracked via a decree that amends immigration laws. By doing it that way, the government was able to bypass parliament, where it lacks a majority and where a previous amnesty attempt stalled.

Saiz lauded the measure as a way that Spain, which has been among the fastest-growing European Union economies for two years, can continue to expand.

“Our prosperity is demonstrably linked to our management of migration and the contributions of foreign workers,” Saiz said. Their contributions, she said, allow Spain to “grow economically, generate employment and wealth, and maintain our welfare system.”

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