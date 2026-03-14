Ukrainian athletes talk about ‘unpleasant’ Paralympics after return of Russian flag at Milan Cortina

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian athletes talked about an “unpleasant” Paralympics in Milan Cortina because of the return of…

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian athletes talked about an “unpleasant” Paralympics in Milan Cortina because of the return of the Russian flag and anthem.

The flag flew at the Paralympics for the first time since the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, and the anthem was played for the first time at a major global sporting event since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine boycotted the opening ceremony last week and was set to boycott the closing ceremony on Sunday as well.

Athletes from both countries have been expressing how proud they are of representing their nations during the ongoing war.

On Saturday, Ukraine and Russian teams competed against each other in a Para cross-country mixed relay race, with Ukraine earning a silver medal and Russia finishing in sixth place.

“As you know, the relay is about the unity of the team, and that was painful and unpleasant,” Ukrainian skier Iryna Bui told The Associated Press through a translator in a telephone interview. “So we are happy that today we were on the podium and that we are proving our strength.”

Bui did not compete in that relay but won a silver medal in the women’s Para biathlon sprint pursuit standing on Friday. She will also compete in the 20-kilometer interval start on Sunday, the final day of the Milan Cortina Games.

She said it was “shocking” and “awful” to see the Russian flag and anthem at the Games.

“It is horrible indeed to see this, this flag that is soaked in blood of Ukrainians, and they are proud of it,” she said. “And I ask myself what is happening in this world now.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine four years ago ignited Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II, causing suffering for civilians and harrowing ordeals for soldiers while rewriting the post-Cold War security order. The fighting has entered its fifth year, with the number of casualties — people killed, wounded of missing — estimated in the millions combining both sides.

A push for peace has not progressed amid the difficulty of ending reconciling key differences such as the future of Russian-occupied Ukrainian land and postwar security for Ukraine.

“We constantly read the news, and we stay in touch with our families and worry about Ukraine,” Bui said. “We have been living under stress for four years and as athletes, we understand that we represent our country on the international stage, and now it is very important to help Ukraine with our results and our victories.

“Our goal is to fight in every race and the team is highly motivated,” she said. “We want to bring Ukrainians victories and give them something positive in their life.”

The flag’s return

Russian athletes are back competing under their own flag in the Winter Paralympics after years of having to do so as neutral athletes because of the country’s doping violations and military conflicts.

The return of the Russian flag and anthem has signaled a possible full-fledged return to the Olympic circles ahead of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The International Paralympic Committee gave wildcard entries to Russian athletes, a decision that upset Ukraine and a few other nations that boycotted the opening ceremony last week. Athletes from Russia’s close ally Belarus also were allowed to compete under wildcard entries.

“There is still a war in Ukraine,” Hryhorii Vovchynskii, captain of the skiing and biathlon team, told the AP. “I think a country who invades Ukraine and start a war with Ukraine can’t be competing with its athletes.”

Vovchynskii, who is Bui’s wife and won a silver medal in Para biathlon at Milan Cortina, said he doesn’t pay attention to the Russians’ presence.

“It felt like they were not there, they didn’t exist,” he said through a translator.

Vovchynskii said Ukrainians were receiving “a lot of support” from athletes from other countries at Milan Cortina.

A pair of German athletes appeared to stage a protest in the podium ceremony when Russia won a gold this week.

Ukraine’s Paralympic committee a few days ago accused local organizers and the International Paralympic Committee of subjecting Ukrainian athletes and coaches to “systematic pressure” at the Games. Organizers defended their actions.

Russian pride

Ahead of the final day of Milan Cortina on Sunday, Russia was fifth in the medals table with five golds, while Ukraine was seventh with three golds.

Some of the Russian athletes tried to avoid talking too much about politics but didn’t hide their pride about competing under their own flag and hearing their national anthem on the podium.

Para alpine skier Varvara Voronchikhina said it was “really special” to see the Russian flag fly at the Paralympics again.

Para snowboarder Filipp Shebbo said it was “perfect” for Russians.

“A good moment for Russia, for the athletes,” he said. “Hopefully this will continue. We had been waiting for this for a long time.”

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AP Winter Paralympics: https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

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