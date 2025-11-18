How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/18/2025

U.S. stocks fell again following a sell-off that swept Europe and Asia. The S&P 500 sank 0.8% Tuesday after earlier…

The S&P 500 sank 0.8% Tuesday after earlier dropping as much as 1.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.2%.

Nvidia was again the heaviest weight on the market as worries continue that its price shot too high in the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology. Bitcoin, another former high-flyer, briefly dropped below $90,000.

Stock indexes fell around the world as questions rise about whether stocks have broadly become too expensive and whether the Federal Reserve will keep cutting interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 55.09 points, or 0.8%, to 6,617.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 498.50 points, or 1.1%, to 46,091.74.

The Nasdaq composite fell 275.23 points, or 1.2%, to 22,432.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.36 points, or 0.3%, to 2,348.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 116.79 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 1,055.74 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 467.74 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 39.49 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 735.69 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is up 3,547.52 points, or 8.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,122.05 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 118.58 points, or 5.3%.

