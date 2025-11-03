Christmas harvest begins in Germany, where some say decorating trees began

SUNDERN, Germany (AP) — Germany ‘s growers have started to cut their Christmas trees in anticipation of a tradition that’s…

SUNDERN, Germany (AP) — Germany ‘s growers have started to cut their Christmas trees in anticipation of a tradition that’s around 500 years old.

Germans have been celebrating Christmas with decorated trees for centuries. In the 19th century the tradition spread elsewhere in Europe, and immigrants took the custom to the United States.

“For us, it’s actually just before Christmas now,” Eberhard Hennecke told The Associated Press on Monday in the western Sauerland region. “The harvest is beginning here, and that naturally means things are getting a little hectic.”

Hennecke said the region produces around a third of Germany’s Christmas trees.

Most trees are sold in cities. But it has become increasingly popular for families to cut down trees on site. Some tree farms now offer mulled wine and snacks.

“When families come with their children, grandparents and everyone else, and they choose their Christmas tree together, you can feel the atmosphere, and it’s really impressive and makes you happy too,” Hennecke said.

