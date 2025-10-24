What to know about Ireland’s election as the country votes for a new president

LONDON (AP) — Voters in Ireland are going to the polls Friday to elect one of two women as their…

LONDON (AP) — Voters in Ireland are going to the polls Friday to elect one of two women as their new president for the next seven years, a largely ceremonial role in the European Union member country.

Catherine Connolly, a left-wing independent lawmaker who has the backing of Sinn Féin and is known for her strong stance against Israel, is widely seen as the leading candidate to become the head of state. The latest polls show she holds a significant lead with about 40% of support from voters, ahead of the 20% to 25% for her rival Heather Humphreys, representing center-right party Fine Gael.

The two are the only contenders after others — including musician Bob Geldof and the former mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor — failed to receive enough backing for a nomination.

The winner will succeed Michael D. Higgins, who has been president since 2011, having served the maximum two seven-year terms.

Connolly and Humphreys faced off against each other as they made their final pitch to voters on Tuesday in a presidential TV debate.

Here’s what to know about the election:

Parties on the left back Connolly

Connolly, 68, is a former barrister who has been an independent lawmaker since 2016. She has drawn criticism for her views on Palestinians and the militant Hamas group, among other issues.

She was previously seen as an unlikely presidential candidate, but became a front-runner after a third candidate, Jim Gavin of the party Fianna Fail, dropped out of the race in early October after details of a financial scandal emerged. Gavin’s name remains on the ballot paper though he stopped campaigning.

In September, Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheál Martin criticized Connolly’s comments that called Hamas “part of the fabric of the Palestinian people,” saying she appeared reluctant to condemn the militant group’s actions in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that ignited the two-year Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. She later maintained that she “utterly condemned” Hamas’ actions, while also criticizing Israel for carrying out what she said was a genocide in Gaza.

Opponents have said she risked alienating Ireland’s allies after she warned about the EU’s growing “militarization.” Some have also questioned her past role as a lawyer representing banks that repossessed people’s homes.

Connolly has garnered endorsements from left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, the Labour Party and the Social Democrats.

She said this week she “will be an absolutely independent president with an independent mind.” Her campaign website says she “wants to be a president for all the people, especially for those often excluded and silenced” and a “voice for equality and justice.”

Connolly began her political career when she was elected as a local political representative on the Galway City Council in 1999. Five years later, she was elected mayor of the city of Galway.

Humphreys stresses centrist approach

Humphreys, 64, has been in government for more than a decade, formerly serving in several Cabinet positions where she oversaw arts and heritage, business and rural development.

She was first elected as a local politician in 2004 and was a member of parliament from 2011 until 2024. She has stressed that she is a pro-business, pro-EU candidate and would strive for unity and “build bridges” with communities in Northern Ireland.

“I’m a center-ground person. I’m a middle-of-the-road person, like most Irish people,” she said in this week’s final presidential debate.

While Humphreys underlined her years of experience in government, Connolly criticized her as a representation of “more of the same,” saying she is aligned with the outlook of recent governments.

Despite receiving endorsements from Martin and three former deputy premiers, Humphreys is widely expected to lose to Connolly.

The president’s role

The president appoints the prime minister, called the Taoiseach, after a vote in parliament, as well as other government officials and judges on the government’s advice.

The president also signs into law bills passed by lawmakers, and can call fresh elections if the prime minister no longer has the support of lawmakers.

While the role does not have the power to shape laws or policies, past presidents have been known to air their views on important issues. Higgins has spoken out on the war in Gaza and NATO spending, among other things.

When results will be known

Polls close at 10 p.m. Friday. Counting begins Saturday, and the result is likely to be known by late Saturday.

The new president will be inaugurated at a ceremony in Dublin Castle the day after.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.