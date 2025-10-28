The week golf in America goes quiet. LPGA in Malaysia and LIV players join Hong Kong field

LPGA Tour MAYBANK CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Course: Kuala Lumpur Golf and CC. Yardage: 6,536. Par: 72. Prize money:…

LPGA Tour

MAYBANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Course: Kuala Lumpur Golf and CC. Yardage: 6,536. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ruoning Yin.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jeeno Thitikul.

Last week: Australia won the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.

Notes: The field has 22 of the 32 players who competed in the International Crown last week, including the entire team of Thailand. …. Lauren Coughlin is the lone player from the U.S. team not playing in Malaysia. … This is the third of five stops during the fall Asian swing, with only Japan next week remaining. … This is the third year for the Malaysia tournament, with previous winners Ruoning Yin and Celine Boutier. … Jeeno Thitikul is the only multiple winner on the LPGA this year. … Yani Tseng of Taiwan is not the in the field. She won last week on the Ladies European Tour in Taiwan for her first victory in more than 11 years. … The LPGA previously played in Malaysia from 2010 through 2017. … Of the eight tournaments held in Asia this year on the LPGA, the Maybank Championship has the largest purse. … Australia now has two major champions this year in Minjee Lee and Grace Kim, and the International Crown title.

Next week: Toto Japan Classic.

PGA Tour

Last week: Michael Brennan won the Bank of Utah Championship.

Next week: World Wide Technology Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

European Tour

Last week: Junghwan Lee won the Genesis Championship.

Next week: Abu Dhabi Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Steven Alker won the Simmons Bank Championship.

Next tournament: Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Nov. 13-16.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Other tours

Asian Tour: Link Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong GC, Hong Kong. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 12:30-4:30 a.m. (NBC sports app), noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay); Sunday, 12:30-3:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app), 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay). Defending champion: Patrick Reed. Online: https://www.asiantour.com

Japan Golf Tour: Fortinet Players Cup, Narita Hills CC, Chiba, Japan. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Rolex Grand Final, Alcanada GC, Mallorca, Spain. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Kristoffer Reitan. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Japan LPGA: Hisako Higuchi Mitsubishi Electric Ladies, Musashigaoka GC, Saitama, Japan. Previous winner: Chisato Iwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: S-Oil Championship, Elysian Jeju CC, Jeju, South Korea. Defending champion: Dasom Ma. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

