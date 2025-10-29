Real Madrid to seek compensation from UEFA over competition law breach on Super League

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will seek compensation from UEFA after a Spanish court dismissed appeals filed by the European…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will seek compensation from UEFA after a Spanish court dismissed appeals filed by the European soccer body against a ruling that said the governing body breached EU competition law when it blocked plans for a breakaway Super League.

On Wednesday, the Madrid Provincial Court dismissed the appeals that were also filed by the Spanish league and the national soccer federation.

The Court of Justice of the European Union had decided in December 2023 that rules existing in 2021 used by soccer’s governing bodies UEFA and FIFA to block the Super League acted contrary to EU law and abused their market dominance.

Madrid said in a statement it was “delighted” with the ruling, adding it “opens the way to claim the substantial damages suffered by the club.”

The court verdict comes 4½ years after the breakaway Super League project collapsed within 48 hours of being launched by 12 clubs in Spain, Italy and England, amid a fierce backlash by fans and lawmakers.

UEFA said Wednesday the latest ruling “does not validate the abandoned ‘super league’ project announced in 2021.”

“(N)or does it undermine UEFA’s current authorization rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force,” the soccer body said. “UEFA will carefully review the judgment before deciding on any further steps.”

The Spanish league said it respected the new court ruling but downplayed its significance, saying “the decision does not approve or endorse any specific competition format, nor does it refer to the initial project announced in 2021, which has since been modified by its promoters.”

“The court’s decision focuses exclusively on procedural aspects, establishing that authorization systems must be based on transparent, objective and reviewable criteria, without making any statements regarding the substance or viability of potential alternative tournaments,” the league said.

Madrid did not specify the damages it would seek, adding it will “continue to work for the good of global football and fans.”

It is unclear how much, if any, public support Madrid and promotions agency A22 Sports Management have from clubs around Europe for any revived plan for a Champions League replacement outside of UEFA’s authority.

The record 15-time European champion has seemed the last holdout of the Super League rebels working with Madrid-based A22. Juventus left the project last year and Barcelona has moved closer to UEFA in recent months.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, A22 said it would also pursue compensation from UEFA, “since UEFA continues to ignore binding court rulings.” A22 also said it had held “extensive discussions” this year with UEFA officials about ways to modify existing competitions.

The newly-rebranded European Football Clubs group, led by Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi — who also sits on UEFA’s executive committee — now counts around 800 member teams.

The clubs’ group has huge influence shaping sporting and commercial decisions for the Champions League and other UEFA competitions. Real Madrid is not an EFC member.

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Geneva contributed to this report.

