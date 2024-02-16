AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Feb. 9 – Feb. 15, 2024 An Ivory coast fan wears a costume in the colours of the national flag…

Feb. 9 – Feb. 15, 2024

An Ivory coast fan wears a costume in the colours of the national flag ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations soccer final against Nigeria in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

A man fishes in a plastic tent on the ice of the gulf of Finland, in Russia.

People take photos of a man wearing a general’s costume in the “Battle of the Oranges” in Ivrea, Italy, as England’s Fraser Dingwall celebrates scoring in the Rugby Six Nations match against Wales in Twickenham, England.

A couple embrace on Valentine’s Day in Istanbul, as people watch a skeleton couple-kissing installation in Bucharest, Romania.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Paris-based photographer Thibault Camus.

