Ryder Cup goes to Italy. LPGA the only other major tour in play

EUROPEAN TOUR THE RYDER CUP Site: Guidonia Montecelio, Italy. Course: Marco Simone. Yardage: 7,248. Par: 72. Television: Friday, 1:30 a.m.…

EUROPEAN TOUR

THE RYDER CUP

Site: Guidonia Montecelio, Italy.

Course: Marco Simone. Yardage: 7,248. Par: 72.

Television: Friday, 1:30 a.m. to noon (USA Network); Saturday, 1:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. (USA Network), 3 a.m. to noon (NBC); Sunday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Europe.

All-time series: United States leads 27-14-2.

U.S. vs. Europe series (from 1979): Europe leads, 11-9-1.

Last time: The Americans had their youngest team, with six Ryder Cup rookies, and gave Europe its worst loss, 19-9, at Whistling Straits. The matches had been postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the gallery was one-sided because of travel restrictions.

Notes: This is the third time the Ryder Cup has been held in continental Europe. The others were Spain (1997) and France (2018). … Europe has not lost the Ryder Cup on home soil since 1993 at The Belfry in England. … Eleven of the 24 players in the Ryder Cup were not born the last time the Americans won away from home. … Each team has four Ryder Cup rookies. … Ludvig Aberg of Sweden is the first player to appear in a Ryder Cup without having played in a major. … Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are the most experienced on the American team. They are playing in their fifth Ryder Cup. … Brooks Koepka is the only LIV Golf player at the Ryder Cup. … The Americans have three current major champions on their team in Koepka, Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark. … The Americans have six players from the top 10 in the world. Europe has three of the top four in the world. … As defending champion, the U.S. needs only 14 points to retain the cup.

Next Ryder Cup: Bethpage Black in 2025.

Online: https://www.rydercup.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Rogers, Arkansas.

Course: Pinnacle Country Club. Yardage: 6,438. Par: 71.

Prize money: $2.3 million. Winner’s share: $345,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Atthaya Thitikul.

Race to CME Globe leader: Celine Boutier.

Last week: Europe captured the Solheim Cup in Spain with a tie at 14-all.

Notes: Six players from last week’s Solheim Cup are in the field, three from the United States and three from Europe. … Lexi Thompson went 3-1 in the Solheim Cup. Now it’s back to individual play. She is No. 138 in the Race to CME Globe and in danger of losing her LPGA Tour card for 2024 without taking a career money exemption. … The tournament is one of the few remaining on the LPGA Tour that are contested over 54 holes. … Natalie Gulbis is in the field. She is playing for only the fourth time this year. … Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis graduated from Arkansas and is playing the tournament, one week after her U.S. team failed to win back the Solheim Cup. Lewis won the tournament in 2007 and 2014. … Lydia Ko is No. 10 in the women’s world ranking and the only player from the top 10 in the field. … The LPGA is in Texas next week and then doesn’t return to the United States until the second week in November.

Next week: The Ascendant LPGA.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA TOUR

Last tournament: Sahith Theegala won the Fortinet Championship.

Next week: Sanderson Farms Championship.

FedEx Cup champion: Viktor Hovland.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Ryo Hisatsune won the French Open.

Next week: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Thongchai Jaidee won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Next week: Constellation Furyk & Friends.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

Last week: Norman Xiong won the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Next week: Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour/

___

LIV GOLF

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won LIV Golf-Chicago.

Next tournament: LIV Golf-Jeddah on Oct. 13-15.

Points leader: Cameron Smith.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour: Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic, Ol’ Colony GC, Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Previous winner: Celine Borge. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Vantelin Tokai Classic, Miyoshi CC (West), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Riki Kawamoto. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Lacoste Ladies French Open, Golf Barriere, Deauville, France. Defending champion: Ines Laklalech. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Asian Tour: Mercuries Taiwan Masters. Taiwan Golf and CC, Tamsui, Taiwan. Defending champion: Shih-chang Chan. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan LPGA: Japan Women’s Open, Awara GC (Umi), Fukui, Japan. Defending champion: Minami Katsu. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.