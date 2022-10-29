MARINE CORPS MARATHON: What you need to know about MCM | History of MCM weather | Running with congenital heart disease | Marathon vet pulled out of retirement | Doctor, 80, running his 45th MCM
Uruguay’s Cavani substituted with hurt leg in Valencia match

The Associated Press

October 29, 2022, 3:37 PM

MADRID (AP) — Valencia and Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani had to be substituted after hurting his right leg in his club’s Spanish league game against Barcelona on Saturday.

Uruguay coach Diego Alonso has included the 35-year-old Cavani on his preliminary list of players for the World Cup in Qatar.

Cavani appeared to try to play through some pain but fell to the turf in the 17th minute at Mestalla Stadium and held his lower right leg. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker grimaced and shook his head as he slowly walked off the field.

Cavani has four goals since he joined Valencia this season.

Uruguay opens the World Cup against South Korea on Nov. 24. It will also face Portugal and Ghana in Group H.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

