Home » Europe News » President Vladimir Putin grants…

President Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden

The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 12:05 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden.

