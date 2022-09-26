MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 26, 2022, 12:05 PM
