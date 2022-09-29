HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland says it will ban most Russian tourists from entering the country, starting Friday.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
September 29, 2022, 6:33 AM
HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finland says it will ban most Russian tourists from entering the country, starting Friday.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.