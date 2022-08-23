RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: PHOTOS: 6 months of war | Ukraine faces painful aftermath | Moscow seeks 'sense of normal' | On eve of Ukraine's national day, fears Russia will pounce
Home » Europe News » Woman held in Germany…

Woman held in Germany after assault with ‘sword-like object’

The Associated Press

August 23, 2022, 10:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in southern Germany after allegedly injuring three people with what was described as a “sword-like object,” police said.

Police said they were alerted just before noon to the incident in a square in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a town in Bavaria near the Czech border. They said in a statement that passers-by were able to hold the suspect, a 65-year-old woman from a neighboring area, until she was detained by officers sent to the scene.

Two of the victims, men aged 46 and 61, were taken to a hospital and one of them had been released by mid-afternoon. No one had life-threatening injuries, police said.

They didn’t give further details on the weapon or of a possible motive.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

Military families' housing benefits lag as rents explode

The suspension, debarment process could be improved, but not by DoJ taking the lead

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up