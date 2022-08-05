WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Europe News » Three more ships with…

Three more ships with grain depart Ukrainian ports, head to Turkey for inspections

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 2:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three more ships with grain depart Ukrainian ports, head to Turkey for inspections.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up