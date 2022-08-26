RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
Officials: 2 boys drowned in German lake were UK tourists

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 8:23 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in western Germany said Friday that two boys who drowned in a lake near the border with Belgium were British tourists.

The brothers, aged 7 and 9, were reported missing by their parents at a designated swimming area on the Eiserbach lake south of Aachen.

Rescuers were able to retrieve the children from the water and they were taken to hospitals in Aachen and Cologne, but later died.

Aachen prosecutors said they were investigating whether the deaths were the result of negligence.

