LONDON (AP) — UK Conservatives say Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote by party lawmakers.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 6, 2022, 3:13 AM
LONDON (AP) — UK Conservatives say Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote by party lawmakers.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.