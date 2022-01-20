CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » Europe News » Multiple-car crash as heavy…

Multiple-car crash as heavy snowfall closes Czech highway

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague, on Thursday.

Police said about 40 cars and trucks were involved in the pileup that took place 33 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital on the D5 highway.

The D5 is one of the two key routes that link Prague with Germany. It will remain closed for hours.

The regional rescue service said at least six people were injured. Two of them were transported by helicopters to a hospital in Prague.

The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute warned snowfall is expected across the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DC area feds on two-hour delay Thursday

Biden says defense, intel agencies have to follow cyber EO requirements, too

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

VA launches automation pilot to process veteran disability claims faster

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up