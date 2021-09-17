Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Trial begins over COVID…

Trial begins over COVID outbreak in Austrian ski resort

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIENNA (AP) — A civil trial opened Friday in Austria over the government’s handling of a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early stages of the pandemic that relatives say resulted in unnecessary infections and deaths.

The widow and son of a 72-year-old Austrian man are seeking about 100,000 euros ($117,000) compensation from the government in a test case for a larger class action suit involving hundreds of people who fell ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March 2020.

The family is supported by Austria’s Consumer Protection Association, which said it is open to a negotiated settlement.

The outbreak in Ischgl, a popular resort in western Austria, is considered one of Europe’s earliest “super-spreader” events of the pandemic.

An independent commission last year concluded that authorities in the Tyrol region acted too slowly to shut down ski resorts after it became clear they were dealing with one of Europe’s first coronavirus outbreaks in March. But the panel didn’t find evidence that political or business pressure played a role in the decisions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

New GEOINT strategy will direct agencies to look at commercial services first

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up