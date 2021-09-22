Polish court resumes key case over law primacy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court on Wednesday resumed proceedings in a key case over whether Polish or European…

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court on Wednesday resumed proceedings in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country.

The ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, when it eventually comes, is expected to define Poland’s future relationship with the 27-member bloc.

The court opened the cases on a motion earlier this year from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He asked for the review after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over Poland’s supreme law, the Constitution.

That ruling came amid a larger dispute over deep changes to the Polish court system, initiated by the ruling Law and Justice party, which the EU views as an erosion of democratic checks and balances.

During the proceedings Wednesday, representatives of the top human rights official, the ombudsman, argued that the ruling is unnecessary because EU regulations are in line with Poland’s Constitution, and Poland accepted the EU’s legal order when acceding to the club in 2004.

“The prime minister’s motion is aimed at obtaining a sort of safe-conduct permission to avoid applying EU rulings” when they are inconvenient for the government, said Miroslaw Wroblewski, of the ombudsman’s office.

Representatives of the president, the Foreign Ministry, the parliament and the Prosecutor General’s office all supported the prime minister’s doubts as to the EU law’s supremacy.

The Constitutional Tribunal itself is seen by the EU as illegitimate due to the political influence of Poland’s conservative, nationalist ruling party on the appointment of some of its judges, many of whom are government loyalists — including the court’s president, Judge Lidia Przylebska, who is heading the panel in the current case.

Poland’s government insists that the justice system and the judiciary are in the sole competence of EU member states and not the EU.

The tribunal’s proceedings started in July and then were repeatedly postponed.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.