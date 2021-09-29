Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Europe News » Lava from La Palma…

Lava from La Palma eruption reaches the Atlantic

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 3:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Lava from a volcano on Spain’s Canary Islands has reached the sea after 10 days of wiping out hundreds of homes and causing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Columns of steam that experts had warned could contain toxic gases shot upward when the bright red molten rock tumbled into the Atlantic Ocean at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The area had been evacuated for several days as authorities waited for the lava to reach the water. Its erratic flows and changes in the terrain had slowed its progress.

Lava flows from the Sept. 19 eruption on La Palma have destroyed at least 589 buildings, mostly homes on the island’s southwestern side that were caught on a slope below the volcano.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported, thanks to the prompt evacuations of over 6,000 people in the first hours after last week’s eruption.

La Palma, home to about 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa. The island is roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide at its broadest point.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

Agencies adding more resources — and people — to power DEIA initiatives

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up