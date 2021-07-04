FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » Europe News » Pope Francis goes to…

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for intestinal surgery

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 9:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine. The brief announcement Sunday afternoon didn’t say when the surgery would be performed but it said there would be announcement when the surgery is complete.

Just three hours earlier, Francis had cheerfully greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square in keeping with a Sunday tradition and told them he will go to Hungary and Slovakia in September.

A week earlier, Francis, 84, had used the same traditional appearance to ask the public for special prayers for the pope, which, in hindsight might have been hinting at the planned surgery at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Latest News | World News

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

What remote work successes mean for agencies and their physical footprint

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up