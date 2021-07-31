2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Germany’s Laschet attends WWII revolt observances in Poland

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 1:03 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the country’s September election said he feels “deep shame and humility” over Nazi Germany’s “crimes” against the Poles during World War II.

Armin Laschet spoke to Poland’s daily Rzeczpospolita, excerpts of which were published Saturday, ahead of full publication Monday.

Laschet said he had a personal urge to attend the weekend anniversary observances in Warsaw of the city’s 1944 revolt against Nazi German occupation.

“The crimes that the Germans committed against the whole Polish nation fill me with deep shame and humility,” Laschet said.

“This responsibility will determine our policy toward Poland also in the future,” said Laschet, who leads Merkel’s Christian Democrats party, and who is the front runner in the polls ahead of the election.

“Germany must always be aware of its historical responsibility for Poland’s freedom and independence,” Laschet said.

Germany was a great advocate of Poland’s joining the European Union in 2004 and is attentive to the current rule-of-law conflicts between the right-wing Polish government in Warsaw and the EU’s leading bodies.

Laschet visited a monument to the children who fought in the Warsaw Rising and later Saturday was to attend a Mass and a roll-call ceremony where Poland’s President Andrzej Duda was to speak.

On Sunday, exactly 77 years since the start of Warsaw’s two-month devastating struggle against the occupying Nazi German forces, Laschet was to visit the Warsaw Rising Museum. Poland is marking the anniversary with wreath-laying ceremonies, prayers and concerts.

The revolt ended in the surrender of the Polish Home Army resistance fighters. The Germans destroyed the city, believing it would never rise from the rubble or be Poland’s capital again.

