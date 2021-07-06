Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Anti-LGBT Georgian protestors burn EU flag in capital

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 5:12 PM

MOSCOW (AP) — Opponents of LGBT rights clashed with police in the Georgian capital and burned a European Union flag that was hanging in front of the parliament Tuesday.

The unrest came a day after opponents of a planned LGBT march in Tbilisi assaulted journalists who were covering their demonstration on the capital’s main avenue.

March organizers cancelled the event, saying authorities had not ensured their security.

On Tuesday evening, a large crowd of demonstrators held a silent gathering in front of the parliament to show support for the injured journalists, which LGBT opponents tried to disrupt but were held off by police, according to local news reports.

After the silent demonstration concluded, the opponents were allowed into the area and they tore down and incinerated the EU flag.

Georgia is not an EU member state, but aspires to join the bloc, a prospect regarded with deep suspicion in rightwing factions.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

