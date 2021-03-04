CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Turkish Defense Ministry says 9 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 10:27 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish Defense Ministry says 9 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

