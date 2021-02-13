CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Europe News » Earthquake shakes Armenia's capital

Earthquake shakes Armenia’s capital

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 8:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — An earthquake shook the Armenian capital on Saturday, prompting residents to flee buildings into the streets in fear of an aftershock.

No casualties or significant damage were immediately reported; local news reports said items were knocked off shelves in stores.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake’s magnitude was 4.7 and its epicenter was 13 kilometers (8 miles) south of the capital Yerevan.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

New VA secretary ‘digging in’ on agency’s collective bargaining challenges

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up