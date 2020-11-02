ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Home » Europe News » What a fluke: Dutch…

What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches metro train

The Associated Press

November 2, 2020, 4:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — This really was a fluke.

The driver of a metro train escaped injury when the front carriage rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails and was caught by a sculpture of a whale’s tail near the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Images broadcast on Dutch media early Monday showed the metro suspended on the whale’s tail several meters (yards) above the ground.

The company that operates the metro line said the driver was uninjured and there were no passengers on the train when it crashed through stop barriers at the end of the station in the town of Spijkenisse, on the southern edge of Rotterdam, early Monday morning.

The station is the final stop on the metro line.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

House Democrats demand immediate stop to Schedule F executive order

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up