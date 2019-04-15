202
Home » Europe News » What's inside the cathedral…

What’s inside the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris

By CNN April 15, 2019 8:10 pm 04/15/2019 08:10pm
Share

The cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris is home to numerous artifacts, works of art and religious relics that each tell a story.

As a devastating fire tore through the cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire, many feared the items — collected over the centuries — might be lost.

Here’s an overview of some of the revered Gothic cathedral‘s most noteworthy features.

• The Great Organ has been replaced and updated several times throughout history. The position of titular organist, or head organist, carries great prestige in France and around the world.

• The Rose Windows are a trio of immense round windows over the cathedral’s three main portals.

• Numerous sculptures, statues and paintings inside the cathedral depict Biblical scenes and saints.

One series of 76 paintings, each nearly four meters tall, commemorates the New Testament’s Acts of the Apostles, including the crucifixion of St. Peter and the conversion of St. Paul. The works were completed between 1630 and 1707 by the members or associates of the Royal Academy of Painting and Sculpture.

Another painting is from a series by Jean Jouvenet depicting the life of the Virgin Mary. All six from the series used to be in the cathedral. They were moved to the Louvre in the 1860s, and only “The Visitation” was returned to Notre Dame.

• The twin bell towers, first constructed in the 13th century, were the tallest structures in Paris until the completion of the Eiffel Tower in the late 19th century.

• The cathedral’s main bell, Emanuelle, has marked significant moments in French history, such as the end of World War II, as well as holidays and special occasions.

• The cathedral’s treasury contains several artifacts sacred in Christianity, including what is believed to be the Crown of Thorns, a fragment of the True Cross and one of the Holy Nails.

• On the cathedral’s exterior, a menagerie of menacing gargoyles and chimères stand guard.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News notre dame Notre Dame Cathedral Notre Dame fire Photo Galleries World News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Notre Dame Cathedral fire
Celebrity birthdays April 14-20
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Today in History: April 15
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600