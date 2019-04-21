Ukraine’s presidential vote pits comedian against incumbent

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Polls have opened in Ukraine’s presidential runoff pitting the incumbent against a comedian who plays the role of Ukraine’s president in a TV sitcom. Opinion surveys ahead of Sunday’s vote have…

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Polls have opened in Ukraine’s presidential runoff pitting the incumbent against a comedian who plays the role of Ukraine’s president in a TV sitcom.

Opinion surveys ahead of Sunday’s vote have shown President Petro Poroshenko trailing far behind comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy, reflecting public dismay with endemic corruption, a moribund economy and a five-year fight against Russia-backed insurgents in the country’s east.

Zelenskiy got twice as many votes as the incumbent in the first round three weeks ago. Like his sitcom character, a school teacher thrust into the presidential seat after a video of him blasting corruption goes viral, Zelenskiy has focused heavily on fighting graft.

The campaign was marked by fierce mutual criticism and showy jockeying for dominance.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.