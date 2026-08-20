US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau) 2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

2. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

3. “The Butcher Legacy” by Alaina Urquhart (Zando)

4. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

5. “The True Meaning of Love” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “The Secrets We Hide” by Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

7. “The Unknown” by Riley Sager (Dutton)

8. “Daggermouth” by H.M. Wolfe (Scarlett)

9. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

10. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

11. “You’ll Be Sorry” by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central)

12. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

13. “The Country Road Murders” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

14. “Under the Falls” by Richard Russo (Knopf)

15. “Flawless (collector’s ed.)” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast” by Caroline Chambers (Union Square)

2. “Everyday Hallelujah” by Phil Wickham (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Cooking con Omi” by Omi Hopper (Ten Speed)

4. “God Doesn’t Relapse” by Matt Grace (Lasega)

5. “Regime Change” by Haberman/Swan (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Call of Duty: Black Ops: Zombies” by Treyarch et al. (Insight)

7. “The Day After” by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper)

8. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

9. “Courage Can Save Us” by Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

10. “Communion” by JD Vance (Harper)

11. “Coffee Shop at Home” by Katerina Diaz (Clarkson Potter)

12. “Holy Health” by Justin Roethlingshoefer (Storybuilders)

13. “Beyond the Prescription” by Lucy McBride (Simon Element)

14. “The 25th Hour” by Neal Schore (Avid Reader)

15. “More Than You Can Imagine” by Susie Larson (Thomas Nelson)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “Carl’s Doomsday Scenario” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

5. “Adversary to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

6. “Insatiable” by Leigh Rivers (ZPN)

7. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Death Row” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Devil” by Sierra Simone (Bloom)

10. “Just for the Plot” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

11. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

12. “Bonfire and Bliss Bookstore” by Brittanée Nicole (Putnam)

13. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Vintage)

14. “A Fatal Crossing” by Tom Hindle (Dutton)

15. “Dandadan, Vol. 20” by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

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