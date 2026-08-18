US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending August 14: Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending August 14:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. The Day After by Brian Tyler Cohen, narrated by the author (Harper)

Fiction

1. Harker by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Christina Ricci, David Oyelowo, David Denman, Marcus Henderson and full cast (Audible Originals)

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. The Secrets We Hide by Karin Slaughter, narrated by Kathleen Early (William Morrow)

5. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

7. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

9. The Butcher’s Masquerade by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

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